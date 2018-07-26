Dora O’Connell née O’Sullivan, Laharn West, Killorglin & formerly of Glencar.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (July 27th) from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. James’ Church Killorglin arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR