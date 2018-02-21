Dora Counihan nee Brosnan, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Kerry/Cork Link Bus, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR