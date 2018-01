In March of 2016, the ladies section at Dooks Golf Club featured just 10 ladies under the age of sixty with active members diminishing at an alarming rate. The club was struggling to field inter-club teams.

Gary O’Sullivan spoke to Kay Woods, who in her Lady Captain’s year, decided to take on the task of beginning to rebuild a sustainable ladies club.

