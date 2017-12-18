Don’t Conflate Homelessness with Providing Accommodation for Asylum Seekers – December 18th, 2017

Cllr Donal Grady organised a protest in Killarney on Saturday to highlight the lack of consultation involved in the relocating of 55 asylum seekers to the town. Godfrey Tuganda of Youth Platform Project Ireland says it’s wrong to use the housing crisis as an argument against providing accommodation for asylum seekers. Godfrey spoke to Eamonn Hickson.
Four units of Tralee Fire Brigade are at the scene of an incident at Kerry Technology Park. The alarm was raised around 2.15. It's believed to...
The General Manager of University Hospital Kerry says he is hopeful the Christmas break will help speed up a major review of images. Ten...
A Kerry TD says the asylum seekers being housed in Linden House, Killarney are Garda-vetted. The former guesthouse, which was formerly used as an asylum...
It’s now been confirmed that seven patients have had serious delayed diagnoses of illnesses as a result of scans at University Hospital Kerry. Clinical...
Cllr Donal Grady organised a protest in Killarney on Saturday to highlight the lack of consultation involved in the relocating of 55 asylum seekers...
He’s arguably the world’s most popular singer at the moment and on Friday night, he namechecked a Kerry pub on the Late Late Show! http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_12_16_edsheeran.mp3