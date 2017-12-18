Don’t Conflate Homelessness with Providing Accommodation for Asylum Seekers – December 18th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Cllr Donal Grady organised a protest in Killarney on Saturday to highlight the lack of  consultation involved in the relocating of 55 asylum seekers to the town. Godfrey Tuganda of Youth Platform Project Ireland says it’s wrong to use the housing crisis as an argument against providing accommodation for asylum seekers. Godfrey spoke to Eamonn Hickson.

