Don’t be Afraid to Speak Your Truth – March 15th, 2018

Mary, not her real name, contacted us after hearing the distressing allegations of a child exploitation ring in the Newcastle West Garda District. A relative abused her as a child but her case never went to court as the DPP said there was not enough substantial evidence to prosecute. Mary told her story to Jerry. She wants to encourage others who have been abused to come forward. If you’ve been affected, you can contact the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on 1800 63 33 33.