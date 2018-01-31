Donnie Ryle, Urban Terrace, Boherbue, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Wed Jan 31st) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.  No flowers by request please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR