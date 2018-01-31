Donnie Ryle, Urban Terrace, Boherbue, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Wed Jan 31st) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. No flowers by request please.
Wednesday Badminton Fixtures
Suit Select Div 1&2 ladies league, Castleisland v Killarney at 8pm C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 3, Castleisland v Killarney at 8.45pm. The Munster...
Fixture Details Confirmed For Corn Ui Mhuiri Semi Finals
Fixture details have been announced for The Corn Ui Mhuiri Semi Finals which are to be played this weekend. Tralee CBS V Colaiste Cholim Ballincollig...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY There are nine new caps in the Ireland Under 20 team for their Six Nations opener against France on Friday. Leinster out half Harry Byrne,...
Met Éireann issues wind and hailstone warnings for Kerry
Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for hailstones in Kerry. The warning is in place until 3pm this afternoon. The Road Safety Authority has advised...
The Global Village – January 30th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/30-Jan-2018_TGV.mp3
