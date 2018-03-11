Donncha Cournane, Renard, Cahersiveen, London & Tralee.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday (March, 11th), from 6pm – 8pm and on Monday (March, 12th), from 6pm – 8pm. Arriving on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross, Cemetery. Donations if desired, to the “Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust”.