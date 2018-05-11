The Donkey: The forgotten hero of Kerry

By
Radio Kerry
-

In this 42 minute documentary produced by Joe McGill and Connie Broderick we examine the history of the donkey in Ireland. We look at the folklore and mythology of this fascinating creature and we’ll discover the role they played in rural life. We will hear the people of Kerry recall their memories of the donkey and we talk to people who still have donkeys today. Finally we’ll ask what does the future hold for this wonderful creature?

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR