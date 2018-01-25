Donegal Manager Doesn’t Buy The Figure That Kerry Are Down 19 Players

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says staying in Division 1 will be his sides ultimate goal.

They head to Killarney on Sunday next for the opening round of The Allianz Football League against a Kerry side who according to management will be minus up to 19 players.

Former minor manager Bonner has taken over from Rory Gallagher this term and agrees that patience is needed from supporters as his side prepare for their championship opener in May.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly from Highland Radio, Bonner does not buy the figure of 19 players that are missing for Kerry………….