Donegal Manager Admits Kerry Were Much The Better Team

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher admits that Kerry were much the better team in their Allianz Football League tie.
The Kingdom opened their campaign with a 2-17 to 1-17 win in Letterkenny, scoring 1-11 in the opening half to put them in control.
Gallagher, speaking to Highland Radio, also felt Kerry’s midfield dominance was vital
IT Tralee line out tonight in camogie’s Fr. Meachair Cup.
At 7.30 they go up against St. Marys Belfast in Ballykelly.
The Limerick hurlers have been dealt a blow with the news that Barry Nash has departed the inter-county panel.
Manager John Kiely has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the full-forward has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.
Nash started all three of Limerick’s Championship games last year, and was named man-of-the-match in the 2015 All-Ireland Under 21 hurling final.