Donegal forward Paddy Mc Brearty is looking forward to the start of the National Football League and working with their new manager Declan Bonner.

The former minor manager takes over from Rory Gallagher as Donegal make the trip down South on Sunday next to take on Kerry in Killarney.

Donegal missed out on a place in the League final last year on score difference.

Mc Brearty says Bonner has already brought some experience and freshness to the set up……….