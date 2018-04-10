Donal’s Message of Hope Endures 5 Years On – April 10th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Five years ago, 16-year-old Donal Walsh from Blennerville came to national prominence. The teenager, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, spent his last months trying to combat teen suicide. His mother, Elma, reflected on Donal’s legacy and how his message continues to resonate.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR