A national film competition organised by the Donal Walsh LiveLife Foundation has been nominated for an award.

The competition has been shortlisted in the Project Management for Social Good category in the National Project Awards.

The foundation was set up by the family of Donal Walsh in the wake of the Blennerville’s teenagers death as a result of cancer in 2013 and aims to promote his anti-suicide message.

The black-tie gala awards ceremony will be held on November 1st.