Donal O’Donoghue, Renard Road, Cahersiveen.

Reposing this evening from 7pm to 9pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen & tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to the O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Cahersiveen. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aghadoe Ward, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.