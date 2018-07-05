Donal Lenihan, O’Kelly’s Villas Killarney & late of Newmarket Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (July 6th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Creamation afterwards in The Island Creamatorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.