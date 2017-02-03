Donal Hickey, Ballyhoulihan, Boherbue, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Drews Funeral Home Boherbue today from 6pm with removal at 8.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Boherbue.  Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow Saturday at 12 o’clock.  Funeral afterwards to Boherbue Cemetery

