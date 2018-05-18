Donal Guiney, Drishane Road, Millstreet.

Reposing in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Ceann Trá, Dingle.  Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Bons Secour Hospital Cork.

