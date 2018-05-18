Donal Guiney, Drishane Road, Millstreet.

Reposing in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Ceann Trá, Dingle. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Bons Secour Hospital Cork.
Latest News
Dozens attend Tralee Cervical Check protest
Dozens of women have attended a CervicalCheck protest outside HSE buildings in Tralee. The protest took place this afternoon outside HSE buildings in Rathass, Tralee,...
Kerry bride-to-be forced to rise at dawn tomorrow to avoid clashing with the royal...
A Killarney woman who's getting married tomorrow - a short distance away from where the royal wedding takes place - has to get up...
Cutting the Grog
According to Listowel alcohol and drugs counsellor Eileen Foley, by cutting down on drinking you could save yourself as much as €2,600 a year....
Between the Covers
With less than a fortnight to go to the Listowel Writers Week, their new incoming chair Catherine Moylan joined Deirdre for this months Between...
What is stalking?
Sharon Ni Bheolain is the latest well-known figure to become a victim of a stalker. However stalking is not limited to famous people. To...
Latest Sports
Puncture Costs Meeke And Nagle Top Spot At Rally Portugal
A puncture has seen Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle surrender top spot at WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal. They won stage 5 to open up a...
Evening Sports Update
CYCLING Sam Bennett has claimed a 2nd place finish on the 13th Stage of the Giro D'Italia. The Waterford man finished behind the winner Elia Viviani,...
West Kerry Football League Semis Off
Sunday’s Lee Strand West Kerry Football League semi-finals are off. There are no new dates for the games yet.