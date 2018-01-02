Donal Corkery, The Cascade, Gleninchaquin, Tousist, Kenmare





reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 5.30 to 8pm followed by removal to Dauros Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

