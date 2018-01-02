Donal Corkery, The Cascade, Gleninchaquin, Tousist, Kenmare

reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday from 5.30 to 8pm followed by removal to Dauros Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester City can move 15-points clear at the top of the Premier League when they play Watford tonight. They've been dealt a blow ahead of...
Kerry braces itself for first storm of 2018
Kerry is bracing itself for the first storm of 2018. Storm Eleanor is due to make landfall from the Atlantic this afternoon. Met Éireann has issued...
Kerry County Council to receive €161,000 under ex-Hurricane Ophelia fund
Kerry County Council is set to receive €161,816.17 under a fund established for local authorities following ex-Hurricane Ophelia last October. The severe RED weather alert...
Nora ‘Norrie’ O’Connor née Mc Carthy, Kilclogherane, Faha, Killarney.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 3rd) from 5.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception...
Maureen (Mary) Hayes née Shine, O’Connell’s Ave., Listowel.
Reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 3rd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester City can move 15-points clear at the top of the Premier League when they play Watford tonight. They've been dealt a blow ahead of...
Premier League Update – Mourinho Defends Pogba
Manchester United are now second in the Premier League after ending a run of three straight draws by beating Everton 2-nil. Club legend Paul Scholes...
Munster Handed Second Straight Defeat By Ulster
Ulster handed Munster their second defeat in as many games. Following a tough loss to Leinster, Johann Van Grann’s side started well with a 17...