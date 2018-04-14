Donagh Murphy, Killoughane, Beaufort, Killarney and late of The Forge, Kilquane, Headford

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday Evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

