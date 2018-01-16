Dolores O’Riordan’s Kerry Friends Remember the Cranberries Star – January 16th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Michael Williams who designed Dolores O’Riordan’s home in Dún Chaoin and John Moriarty of Lord Baker’s Restaurant in Dingle remember a woman who was warm, kind, funny, sometimes shy but always the star.

