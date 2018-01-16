Dolores O’Riordan’s Kerry Friends Remember the Cranberries Star – January 16th, 2018

Michael Williams who designed Dolores O’Riordan’s home in Dún Chaoin and John Moriarty of Lord Baker’s Restaurant in Dingle remember a woman who was warm, kind, funny, sometimes shy but always the star.
Gardaí open review of investigation into death of Baby John in Cahersiveen
An Garda Síochána have opened a review of the investigation into the death of Baby John in Cahersiveen in 1984. At a press conference in...
Regional final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition in Tralee this evening
Twelve business people are taking part in the Mid West regional final of the Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur competition this evening. Three each from Kerry,...
Gardaí apologise to Joanne Hayes for Kerry Babies investigation
http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Video-from-Mary-Mullins.mp4 Gardaí have apologised to Joanne Hayes and her family for the investigation that was carried out into the Kerry Babies case of the 1980s. They...
Terrace Talk – January 15th, 2017
On this weeks Terrace Talk: Kerry beat Cork - Ian Brick & Tim Murphy discuss Kerry's first win over Cork in Senior hurling since 1981 The...