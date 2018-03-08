Dolores O Mahony nee Cataldi, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Cervaro

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 7.30 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10am for Requiem mass at 10.30am. Private cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request.

