Disposable income in Kerry among lowest in the country

Disposable incomes in Kerry are among the lowest in the country.

According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, the average disposable income nationally was just over €20,300 in 2015.

Kerry has one of the lowest disposable incomes in the country, at €17,900, which is only higher than figures recorded for Offaly, Roscommon and Donegal.

On a regional basis, the CSO figures also reveal the gap between the maximum and minimum disposable incomes is increasing.

People in the Dublin region had just over 23,200 euro in disposable income in 2015.

That’s around 15 per cent higher than the national average of 20,300.

But only the Mid East at 20,441 and the Mid West 20,353 had averages close to that.

The Border region is bottom of the table at 17,600.

After that was the Midland region at 17,800 – well below the national average.

Only Dublin, Limerick and Kildare had average disposable incomes above that level in 2015.