Disgust and anger in Listowel over alleged serious assault on pregnant woman

There’s disgust and anger around Listowel following an alleged serious assault on a pregnant woman, according to a local councillor.

On Sunday evening, a woman in her thirties was admitted to University Hospital Kerry following an alleged assault in the town.

Following the stillbirth of the woman’s baby, the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified.





A man in his mid-twenties was questioned by gardaí and has since been released; a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Jimmy Moloney says, while there’s a sense of shock around the town, the victim and her family are first and foremost in people’s thoughts.

Meanwhile, Radio Kerry News understands a post-mortem to establish what caused the stillbirth of the baby girl will be carried out tomorrow around midday.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.