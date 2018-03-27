Discussions underway to secure funding for more beds at University Hospital Kerry

Discussions are underway in a bid to secure funding for extra beds for University Hospital Kerry.

The issue was raised at the Southern Regional Health Forum meeting by Cllr John Joe Culloty who called on the HSE to provide a minimum of 35 extra beds at the hospital.

Around 20 so called surge beds have been open at University Hospital Kerry since the beginning of 2018.

This is to accommodate the increase in patients coming through the Emergency Department.

On February 14th, the number of patients on trolleys waiting for a bed in UHK hit a record high of 35.

Discussions are ongoing between University Hospital Kerry management and the South/South West Hospital Group to secure funding for the long term opening of the surge beds.

Consultations are also taking place with a view to providing additional acute beds as part of the HSE’s Additional Capacity Bed Protocol for this year.

Last month, General Manager of UHK Fearghal Grimes said there are proposals to open 40 new beds at the hospital.