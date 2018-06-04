Disadvantaged communities in Kerry to receive €142,000 through Community Enhancement Programme

Over €142,000 will be provided to disadvantaged communities in Kerry through the Community Enhancement Programme.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin said the programme will help support important work by communities across Kerry.

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan said this new scheme will provide funding to enhance facilities in both rural and urban areas.





The renovation of community centres and amenities, improvements to town parks and the purchase of CCTV equipment are typical enhancements under the Community Enhancement Programme.

Some of the funding is ring-fenced for smaller projects, from lawnmowers and IT equipment to minor renovations in buildings.

It also provides funding to contribute to larger projects in disadvantaged areas.

The funding will be provided to Kerry County Council and applications for funding can be made to the Local Community Development Committee who will decide on projects in a manner consistent with the Local Economic and Community Plan.

The Community Enhancement Programme replaces the Communities Facilities Scheme and the RAPID programme that were launched last year by the Department.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday 30th July 2018.