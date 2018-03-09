Disability campaigner Joanne O’Riordan may run for the Irish Presidency

Disability campaigner Joanne O’Riordan has revealed she’s interested in contesting the Presidental election.

The 22-year-old from Millstreet, who was born without arms or legs, announced her ambitions at a conference in Killarney yesterday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

However, the UCC student told the gathering – organised by the Kerry Business Women’s Network – that she’ll have to wait until her 35th birthday, under current regulations.

Ms O’Riordan, who received a standing ovation at the event, says it would be a very progressive step for Ireland, to elect a President with a disability: