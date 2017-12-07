Disabilities minister  to visit Listowel in January

Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says Disabilities Minister, Finian McGrath, will come to Listowel in January to visit services provided for people with special needs.

The Independent Alliance minister has told Deputy Ferris he will visit Nano Nagle School and Ashfield Lodge, which provides a community day service programme for adults.

Deputy Martin Ferris says he’s been given assurances by Finian McGrath, the minister with responsibility for people with disabilities, that he will come to Listowel in January where he will visit Nano Nagle School and Ashfield Lodge, to meet with service users, their families and staff.

According to Deputy Ferris, the visit came about as a result of the minister meeting with him, TDs John Brassil and Danny Healy-Rae as well as with families of service users.

Martin Ferris says while Nano Nagle School provides a tremendous facility for children from Kerry and West Limerick; difficulties arise when school leavers try to access day care services, and despite all students being offered training or support, he claims, on many occasions there are not enough staff to meet demand. Transport, he says, is also an issue.

The Sinn Féin TD says service users at Ashfield Lodge need the maximum support possible and hopes that this will be achieved as a result of Minister McGrath’s visit.