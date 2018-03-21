Diocese of Kerry says visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is great news

The Diocese of Kerry says the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is great news.

The first papal visit to Ireland in nearly 40 years will happen in August, when Pope Francis will visit the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park and celebrate mass in the Phoenix Park.

Additionally, the Icon of the Holy Family, which was presented to Pope Francis today, will visit the diocese for two weeks over Easter.

Aileen Murphy, Co-Ordinator of the World Meeting of Families in the Kerry Diocese, says the entire celebration is about families.