Diocese of Kerry Lenten talks begin tonight

A variety of talks are talking place across the Diocese of Kerry during Lent.

Tonight, Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran will give a talk at St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on the Christian Vision of Family at 7.30pm.

On the 5th of March, Fr Peter McVerry will speak about homelessness in Colaiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen.

Performance Consultant, Gerry Hussey, who has coached elite athletes for Olympic Games, and European and World Championships, will give two talks on spirituality.

One will take place on the 7th of March in Teach Iosagáin, Rathmore, and another the following night in CYMS Killorglin.