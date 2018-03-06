Dingle’s Beehive Theatre being run voluntarily without funding

A Dingle theatre – which received almost €1.4 million (€1,399,887) under the Community Service Programme over a 12-year period – is now being run on a voluntary basis.

According to figures released by Pobal, under the scheme the Beehive Theatre in Cuilín received annual sums ranging from €147,000 (€147,410) to €108,000 (€108,132) between 2006 and 2017.

The Community Service Programme, now operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development, allocates grants to businesses that deliver services and employment for people from ‘disadvantaged groups’.

A spokesperson for the Beehive Theatre today told Radio Kerry News the theatre is currently being run without funding, on a voluntary basis.