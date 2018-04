Dingle’s Ballintaggart House is for sale.

The manor house, established in the 1800s, overlooks Dingle Bay and is a well-known wedding venue.

A cobbled courtyard, store rooms, beauty salon, twelve holiday homes, stables, guest and private accommodation are included in the sale.

A guide price for the property has not been furnished – Ger Carmody Auctioneers Tralee are handling the sale.