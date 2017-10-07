Dingle/Daingean Uí Chúis becomes 8th BIM ‘Fishing For Litter’ port to join national network

Dingle has become the 8th BIM Fishing For Litter port to join the national network.

Fishing For Litter is a recognised EU scheme that asks fishermen to voluntarily remove and retain marine litter on board if it interacts with their gear as they go about their fishing.

The announcement comes as the European ‘Our Ocean’ conference begins in Malta, with one of the key themes discussing marine litter.

Filled bags are deposited in participating harbours on the quayside where they are moved by harbour staff to a dedicated skip or bin for disposal.

Marine debris has demonstrated serious effects on beach tourism, with an international study concluding that 10 pieces of marine debris per meter of beach would deter 40 percent of tourists.

Overall ecosystem health is gravely affected by the accumulation of litter and plastics in our oceans with marine debris ingestion and entanglement directly impacting marine life.

Dingle Harbour Master Nigel Collins said vessels taking social responsibility with regard to marine litter is important to Dingle in maintaining its international reputation.