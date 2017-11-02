Dingle woman on evacuated Cork flight says she smelt smoke on boarding plane

A Dingle woman who was on a flight diverted back to Cork Airport this afternoon says she smelt smoke when she boarded the plane.

Smoke was discovered in the cockpit of the Aer Lingus plane which was flying to London Heathrow.

Passengers were evacuated while emergency crews attended the jet.

Lorna Holderied says she had been told initally that what she smelt was a residual smell from refuelling the plane.

She says later when the pilot came on the speakers, it was clear he was wearing a mask:

Lorna, her partner and her mother were flying to London to make a connecting flight to Australia.

Their flight from Heathrow Airport is due to leave at 7 o’clock this evening.