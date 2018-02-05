Dingle Way in need of improvement and funding to capitalise on full potential

The Dingle Way is in need of improvement and funding to capitalise on its full potential.

The world-famous walking route – which stretches 160km from Tralee to Dingle to Dun Chaoin towards Inch and Brandon and back again – attracts walking from across the world, especially mainland Europe.

According to West Kerry Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald the Dingle Way route is currently largely maintained by volunteers in their respective areas.

Cllr Cosaí Fitzgerald said the route – which currently runs 53% along the road and 47% on land – needs more on land trails and this takes time to consult with local landowners.

Speaking at the South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting the Fine Gael Cllr said visitors walking the route spend on average twice as long in area – up to seven days – than the average walking holiday.

He said The Dingle Way also has vast reach into the off-peak shoulder season, attracting visitors up to ten months of the year to Tralee and the entire Dingle Peninsula.

With additional European routes coming on stream at Kerry Airport – including Berlin – the anticipated increase in German visitors will also necessitate increased funding to improve the route, he said.