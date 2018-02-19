Dingle Way funding commitment in National Development plan

The National Development Plan has earmarked the Dingle Way walking route as a funding priority in its Gaeltacht Language Planning programme.

Slí Chorca Dhuibhne is a 160 km walking route on land and road that runs from Tralee to Dingle to Dun Chaoin towards Inch and Brandon and back again.

The Dingle Way has previously been highlighted as being in need of investment for maintenance and development in order to get more of the route off road.

Under it’s Gaeltacht Language Planning section the plan says investment in the route will be prioritised as a strategic tourism facility.

The plan also increases capital funding for Údarás Na Gaeltachta to 12 million euro to develop an additional 400 jobs in Gaeltacht areas annually, as well as a future commitment to fund the Uderas property portfolio and bring it up to a standard that would attract enterprise.