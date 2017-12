Over 10,000 people are expected in Dingle for the annual New Year’s Eve Festival.

Fireworks take place at the Marina at 9.30pm before thousands take to the street to follow the Dingle Fife & Drum’s march just before midnight.

Richie Williams of Dingle Business Chamber says conditions are looking good:

The Dingle Fife and Drum Band will lead the midnight celebrations.

Then, at the Mall Bridge, a giant clock will count down the final seconds of 2017.

Richie says it’s a great tradition.