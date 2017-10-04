Dingle theatre to lose premises as plans for US university campus progress

An Irish language theatre and arts centre in Dingle is to lose its premises as plans for a US university to set up a campus in the town move ahead.

An Lab, which has been located in the old CBS building on Sráid Eoin for the past decade, will cease to function on October 12th as Sacred Heart University move towards acquiring the former secondary school.

The old CBS building, where the An Lab is currently housed, is in the process of being sold to Sacred Heart University from Connecticut.

The university, which runs a study abroad programme for its students in Dingle, plan to establish a sizeable campus on the CBS grounds and have signed a memorandum of understanding with IT Tralee.

The team at An Lab issued a statement this week thanking the Christian Brothers in allowing them to occupy the space when the school closed.

Theatre director Áine Moynihan said the venue provided a comprehensive programme which included drama, music, visual art, literature and dance.

She said a programme is in place up to the end of the year and events will be staged in ‘alternative spaces’ as they will endeavour to seek a permanent space.

Under the Irish Language Act 2012, An Lab was chosen to develop a Language Plan with the people of Dingle, so that the town may be recognised as a Gaeltacht Services Town.