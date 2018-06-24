Dingle premises – which sold a year ago – back on the market

A commercial property in Dingle town – which sold a year ago – is back on the market.

The three-floor 3,300 square foot property, which includes a six-bedroom guesthouse, is located at the bottom of Main Street at the turn onto the Mall.

The premise also includes a 50-seater restaurant and is well-known in dining circles as ‘The Old Smoke House’.

Included in the sale is a commercial unit facing onto the Main Street, run successfully as a pizza take-away for over 10 years.