Dingle Post Office has been selected for a new pilot scheme.

The outlet is among ten selected nationwide for the Digital Assist scheme developed by An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

Funding of €80,000 is being made available for the scheme, which will see tablets, printers and high-speed broadband being placed in the selected post offices to help people with online Government interactions.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed the announcement.