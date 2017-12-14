Dingle Native Takes Up Coaching Role At London Wasps

RUGBY

Former Munster assistant coach and Dingle native Ian Costello is moving to London Wasp next season.

Costello, currently in his second season as head coach of English Championship side Nottingham will move to the Aviva Premiership club next summer.

He has previously worked with the Munster Academy and U-20s until 2011, and then spent the next five years coaching Munster’s senior team, initially as skills coach and then as assistant coach for the final two years.

Radio Kerry rugby analyst Jay Galvin says it’s a great move for Costello……………..