Dingle native first Irish appointee as President of European board overseeing Otolaryngology

A West Kerry man has become the first Irish person to be appointed President of a European board overseeing head and neck surgery and specialities across the EU.

Dingle native Professor John Fenton has been appointed President of the Board of the UEMS/ORL Section overseeing practice and policy making in Otolaryngology, Rhino, Head and Neck Surgery.

Prof John Fenton is an ENT/Head and Neck Surgery Consultant at Mid-Western Regional Hospital and Barringtons Hospital, Limerick and an adjunct Professor at the University of Limerick.

He’s also taught ENT students in Ireland, Australia and France and was also involved in the introduction of the new medical curriculum at the University of Liverpool.

His colleague, ENT Consultant at Sligo General Hospital Nash Patil, says it’s an appointment of great significance: