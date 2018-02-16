Dingle native elected Chair of An Taibhdhearc national theatre

Kerry man Aodh Ó Coileáin has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Taibhdhearc national theatre.

A former broadcaster with Radio Kerry, the Dingle native worked with RTÉ and as as head of news at Raidió na Gaeltachta before co-founding theatre company Na Fánaithe.

Aodh also works as a lecturer and is an award-winning film-maker.

Founded in 1927, the Taibhdhearc is Ireland’s national Irish language theatre; some of it most notable productions include An Triail by Mairead Ní Ghráda, Beckett’s Waiting for Godor and An Giall by Brendan Behan.