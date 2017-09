The Dingle International Film Festival is now inviting submissions from filmmakers.

The festival, which attracts national and international entries, takes place in March of 2018.

The event is the only festival offering an award for scriptwriting as Gaeilge, in the Físín competition.

The Gregory Peck Award, which acknowledges excellence in the art of film, is one of the highlights during the 4-day festival.

The early deadline for entries is November 3rd.