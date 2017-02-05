Dingle International Film Festival announces listings for this year’s event

Dingle International Film Festival has announced the listings for this year’s event.

It will showcase both local and international work, such as the award-winning ‘Stanley, A Man of Variety’, which stars British actor Timothy Spall in 16 different roles.

Elaine Kennedy’s award-winning ‘Water of Life’ is one of the leading local entries, along with ‘A Tragedy in Kerry’ by Áine Ní Chíobháin, and Brenda Ní Shúilleabháin’s ‘Do Mharagagh Déanta’.

This year’s festival will take place from March 23rd to 26th.