Dingle ice-swimmer to swim Cape Horn

A Kerry woman is hoping to swim Cape Horn around the tip of South America today.

Dingle ice-endurance swimmer Nuala Moore travelled to Tierra Del Fuego on Friday to prepare for the arduous swim where the Pacific Ocean meets the Atlantic.

Nuala also hopes to swim the Beagle Channel and under the Italy Glacier as part of the expedition.

Cape Horn is known for its dangerous, and extremely cold waters where there is no land to the east or west.

The Dingle swimmer has previously swam the Bering Strait from Russia to the United States, around the coast of Ireland and has won medals in international ice-swimming in Siberia.