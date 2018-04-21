Dingle Hub to host open day on ‘Renewable Energy Technologies for the Future’

The Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub is inviting the public along to an open day on ‘ Renewable Energy Technologies for the Future ‘ tomorrow (Sunday, April 22nd).

Teams from ESB Networks, IT Tralee, the Marine and Renewable Energy Institute, UCC and Kerry ETB will showcase interactive demonstrations of wind and solar power technologies, model electric grids and electric vans.

Those in attendance will be able to generate electricity using miniature turbines and play around with snap circuits to see how the electricity network works.

Kerry ETB will film the event and showcase their multimedia equipment.