Dingle gardaí investigating assault on New Year’s morning

Gardaí in Dingle are investigating an assault on New Year’s Day morning.

A man was punched and pushed to the ground outside the An Droichead Beag pub at 3am.

The victim received minor facial injuries and a cut to his hand.

Speaking to Deirdre Walsh on Talkabout, Garda Cathy Murphy appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí in Kenmare are also seeking the public’s assistance in relation to two thefts from cars.

The first occurred at Rossacroo, Kilgarvan on Wednesday January 3rd between 3:15 and 4pm.

The rear window of the car was smashed and an ASUS laptop and a backpack were stolen.

The second theft occurred at Inchees, Kilgarvan on the same day. Tools including an angle grinder, drill and nail gun were stolen from a van between 1:30 and 4pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kenmare gardaí.