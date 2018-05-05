Dingle footbridge proposal submitted for environmental assessment

Kerry County Council has erected traffic signage on the approach to Milltown Bridge in Dingle.

The signs were erected following a meeting between the Bridge Action Group and council engineers.

According to the group, it’s been agreed the proposal to build a footbridge on the river side of the bridge be submitted for preliminary environmental assessment.

The Bridge Action Group is seeking improvements to pedestrian safety on the stone bridge to the west of the town with the erection of a footbridge their preferred option.