Thousands of people are expected to turn out for St Patrick’s Day events all over the county today.

The first parade of the day took place in West Kerry, where over 300 people marched around Dingle at 6am this morning for St Patrick’s Day.

The Dingle Fife & Drum Band led the march to 6.30am Mass at St. Mary’s before concluding with Amhrán na bhFiann at Ashmount Terrace.

Tom Lynch, of the Dingle Fife & Drum, said it’s a great tradition: