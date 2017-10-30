Dingle Distillery seeking to raise €2 million for expansion under state investment scheme

The Dingle Distillery and the Porterhouse pub and craft brewing group are seeking to raise €4 million under a state investment incentive scheme to fund their premises in Dingle and Dublin.

According to a report in the Irish Times, Dingle Distillery launched a fundraising round last week under the Employment & Investment Incentive Scheme, which offers tax relief to investors in qualifying small companies.

They are seeking to raise €2 million to fund expansion of production to meet demand for its whiskey and gin.

The Dingle Distillery was established in 2012.

The separately incorporated Porterhouse group, through on of its companies Coachbury Taverns is also expected to launch an EIIS scheme in the coming weeks.